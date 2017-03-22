The back end of an older model fire truck swung wildly out of the narrow cone lane that marked the course firefighters were supposed to navigate. But that was the point, Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson said.

The training, provided by FD International, uses a modified fire truck to teach drivers how to handle a fire truck on icy or slippery roads. Drivers get to practice about 30 skids or spin-outs to improve their handling.

About 48 drivers from the county’s nine volunteer fire departments will take a turn at the course before training wraps up on Sunday.

Photo by Bethany Kurtz | Hood County News