Cries of “TOUCHDOWN” rang back and forth through the Granbury Kroger store on Wednesday as shoppers help Kroger and Mission Granbury starve off hunger this year.

Under the organization of Super Bowl of Caring foundation, the Kroger store in Granbury is selling bags of food to be donated to Mission Granbury’s food pantry. Super Bowl of Caring is a non-profit organization using the hype around the NFL Super Bowl game to raise donations for food pantries.

Pre-packed bags can be purchased in Granbury Kroger for about $6.26 each and are delivered to the food pantry. Customers can also donate cases of canned vegetables. Food Pantry staff and volunteers are at the store from 9 a.m. – noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays to answer questions about the program and the food pantry. For more information about food pantry services, call 817-579-6866.