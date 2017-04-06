The Granbury school district technology department helped team nine bilingual students at John and Lyn Brawner Intermediate School with retirees at Waterview senior living. On Wednesday, the students traveled to Waterview for the first time to see where their senior mentors lived.

The students, who speak Spanish and are learning English, video chatted with their partner once a week. Topics include talking about their lives, reading books or telling jokes.

The experience had a big impact on learning, bilingual teacher Gwen Newton said.

“Their English has improved when they speak, write and read,” Newton explained.

Phyllis Guthrie, 92, and her partner Jesus Hernandez chatted about the books he read. Talking with Guthrie was always easy, Jesus said, and they even learned a bit of sign language.