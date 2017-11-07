Results are in!

The votes are all in and newcomers Trish Reiner (seated 2nd from left) and Greg Corrigan (standing 2nd from left) won more than 70 percent of the vote over both incumbents on the Granbury City Council – Rose Myers and Mickey Parson. Granbury School Board winners are Mike Moore (Place 1) and incumbent Barbara Herrington (Place 2). Rhonda Knight was the victor in the three-person Tolar ISD Place 4 race. Hood County voters also voted in favor of all seven constitutional amendments. Mary Vinson/Hood County News