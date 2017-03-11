The sister of a woman killed in a hit-and-run one month ago is still looking for a reason behind her painful loss.

Former model Martine Turrey, 46, was found dead on Tin Top Highway that Monday morning, Feb. 13, at about 3 a.m. Her death is being investigated by the Hood County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating the registered owner or driver of a 1998-2004 dark-colored (possibly green) Dodge Dakota pickup truck. Still photos and video of the vehicle have been released. The person is considered to have information about the hit and run, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Waiting for the investigation to find answers is a painful process, said Turrey’s sister Brigitte King, a California resident.

King wrote this open letter to the Hood County community.

““I found that our hearts and minds are naturally equipped to deal with a natural death. We are not naturally equipped to handle the loss of a loved one from the carelessness or evil of others,” she said.“I had to grasp the reality that what happened to my sister Martine was a crime. It is now in the hands of God, the Hood County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Rangers, all of which I have much faith in. I have been praying like I have never prayed before.”

She has started a GoFundMe account to collect donations to fund a reward for information leading to solving her sister’s death. The account is the “Martine Turrey Reward Fund.”

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the vehicle is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 817-579-3307 or Crime Stoppers at 817-573-TIPS.