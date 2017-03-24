A man was charged with murder Thursday after telling police he killed his wife, officials said.

Betty Scala, 72, was found dead outside a residence north of Granbury. Police are investigating her death as a homicide.

Police arrested Joseph Scala, who is also 72, said Granbury Police Sgt. Cris Brichetto. The couple lived in Arlington but Betty was staying with friends in Granbury.

Thursday morning at approximately 10:50, Granbury Police responded to the Abe’s Landing subdivision, just north of the city of Granbury, in reference to a man dragging a body and attempting to load it into a vehicle, Brichetto said. Joseph told officers he had suffocated her.

Joseph was placed under arrest for criminal attempt and later charged with murder. He was in jail at press time.