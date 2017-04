It was out with the old and in with the new playground equipment at the City Park. A whole lot of youngsters were in the huge crowd gathered for Thursday’s opening of the new and improved Optimist Playground at City Park. The $100,000 project involved a partnership between the city and the Optimist Club. The Optimist Club donated $30,000 for the new equipment, some of which is handicapped accessible. Mary Vinson/Hood County News