A Granbury man was killed Tuesday morning after his vehicle entered Contrary Creek in the Indian Harbor Subdivision.

Cody James Sayer, 26, of Granbury died from apparent drowning, Public Information Officer Lt. Johnny Rose said.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 4:20 a.m. call on Tuesday of a vehicle in the water at Osage and Chisholm Trail in Indian Harbor, Rose said. Sayer appears to have been the only person in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Sayer’s body was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. The Sheriff’s Department is still investigating how Sayer left the road and ended up in the water, Rose said.

Rose said the overnight rain is believed to have played a role in the accident.