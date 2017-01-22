World War II veteran Edgar Fair just turned 99 years old.

During his three-year enlistment, Fair worked as a fireman, tending the boilers, on a water tender ship in the Pacific. Water tenders distilled fresh drinking water from the sea water for other ships and troops deployed in the area. He and his wife moved to Granbury in 1983 and became active in the Fairview Baptist Church. Fair was a deacon and Edith a Bible teacher at the church.

“I love the Lord, and I like to do his work,” Fair said.

Much of his chaplain work was done while his wife Edith was in a care center during the last four years of her life, he said. In those years, he would play his harmonica for her, Fair said. He claimed he wasn’t very good, but she loved to hear ‘Where the roses never fade.’

“I have had a few other favorite songs, but that has become my most favorite because it was her favorite song,” he said.