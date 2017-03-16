On 03/11/2017 at 11:25pm an unknown male subject entered the Wash-N-Spin Laundry, located at 3709 Contrary Creek Rd., and caused damaged the change machine while attempting to burglarize it. If you recognize the subject in the video please contact Investigator Joey Watt at 817-579-3318.**Second Video** Posted by Hood County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 16, 2017

The Hood County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a suspect seen on surveillance video attempting to burglarize a laundromat.

The sheriff’s department has released two security camera views of the suspect. While attempting to force his way into the change machine, the suspect damaged the machine, according to the sheriff’s office. On Saturday at 11:25 p.m. a male entered the Wash-N-Spin Laundry, located at 3709 Contrary Creek Rd. south of Granbury.

Those who recognize the suspect or have any information are urged to contact investigator Joey Watt at 817-579-3318.