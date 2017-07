A team of dedicated volunteers helped sponsors Ron and Brenda Massingill organize Hood County’s first Fallen Officers Day event Friday evening at The Pavilion at Plaza East. Created by the Texas Legislature, the first Fallen Officers Day marked the first anniversary of the Dallas ambush that killed five law enforcement officers. The fundraiser benefits the Hood County Law Enforcement Benevolent Fund for Injured Officers and Families of Fallen Officers. Mary Vinson/Hood County News