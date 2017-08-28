Hood County firefighters aid rescue efforts near Houston

Tolar and Granbury volunteer firefighters are pulling people from the rising water in Sealy, a city about 50 miles from Houston. Teams of about five firefighters, a rescue boat and a support truck from each department traveled south Sunday night and plan to stay at least until Tuesday, said Tolar Fire Chief Matt Hutsell.

Most people in danger of being flooded had evacuated ahead of the story but the water is higher than ever seen before, catching some off guard and leaving them in need of rescue, Hutsell said.