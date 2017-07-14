Tears, exclamations of joy and cheers officially welcomed a special family to their new home in Pecan Plantation. Former U.S. Army Sgt. Diana Vasquez and her family, husband Marco Paderos and their son Calab, cut the ribbon and received the keys to their new home from Operation Finally Home Thursday morning.

The organization and Anthony Estate Homes built and delivered the mortgage-free home for the Vasquez family after Diana called Operation Finally Home looking for help getting water hooked up to the travel trailer they were living in.

Ground breaking for the project was held in January. Thursday was the first time the family had ever seen the inside of their new home. Supplies and labor for construction, as well as the fully furnished interior, were made possible by many donors, contractors and Pecan Plantation residents, said Dan Wallrath, founder of Operation Finally Home.