Lady Pirates win over Crowley in PKs

The Granbury Lady Pirates celebrated a tensely won victory on Tuesday over the Crowley Eagles at home.

Miriam Espinosa scored Granbury’s goal during regulation play off an assist by Kira Weeks. In overtime penalty kicks to decide the game, the Lady Pirates were able to top the Eagles.

The Lady Pirates will play next at 6 p.m. Tuesday in Everman.

Pirates soccer team lose game in final 90 seconds of play

There was much to be proud of on the Granbury sidelines during Tuesday’s match against Crowley despite the 1-0 loss. Crowley scored in the final 90 seconds of the game, said head coach Doug Kissinger.

“It was by far the best game we have played this year. We had a little bad luck at the end, but overall I am pleased with our performance,” he said.