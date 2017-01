The famous songs from “Grease” will ring out in Granbury this weekend.

Granbury High School fine arts students will present the musical “Grease.” The musical follows the love and struggles of a group of high school students, “greaser” Danny Zuko, new girl Sandy Dumbrowski and their friends.

Show times are at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. today and 7:30 p.m. Sunday. All performances will take place at the GHS Bagby-McMahan Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students.