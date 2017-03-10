Whether painting on her own canvas or helping children with their own creation, a Cornerstone Christian Academy student brims with enthusiasm.

Laura Yuille, a senior, has been selling her artwork and taking commissions for almost three years. While she is exploring as often as working in a set artistic style, her work can usually be described as happy and inspiring.

Art and teaching have been passions her entire life, Yuille said. Her mother is an educator and helped inspire her to become an art teacher. Today, she helps inspire other kindergarten artists like her former self. Through Cornerstone’s internship program, she is an assistant teacher with Cornerstone art teacher Heidi Easley twice a week.

While she is helping teach others, she continues to develop her own skills. Yuille sold her first artwork after casually posting a few photos of her work on Facebook. Easley helped her set up a separate Facebook page, Stroke of Art, to sell her work and communicate with potential clients.

After graduating, she plans to attend Boyce College in Kentucky and major in teacher education while playing on the volleyball team. She plans to continue her painting business while in school.