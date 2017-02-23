Fire fighters are currently working on three fires across Hood County.

Firefighters on scene are reporting a single structure fire in the 3800 block of White Tail Court is contained. White Tail Court is off FM 167 North East of Granbury.

The homeowner said he turned on the air conditioning inside the house before leaving for a while. When he returned, he saw the smoke and thought the pasture was on fire before realizing it was his house. No one was inside the home.

Firefighters arriving at a grass fire in the 9100 block of Hill City Highway are reporting a medium size fire with a medium fuel load.

Another grass fire was reported in the 4200 block of Rock Church Highway.

Hood County is under a near critical elevated fire weather threat Thursday that is expected to continue through Friday, according to the National Weather Service.