A North Hood County firefighter was airlifted to a Fort Worth hospital early Saturday afternoon after the brush truck she was driving was involved in a 4-vehicle crash on Hwy 51N. Two other injured firefighters on board were among four transported via ground ambulance from the scene at the entrance to Laguna Vista. The firefighters were returning to their station following an earlier fire call. DPS information officer Dub Gillum believes none of the injuries are life threatening, and the only ones not injured occupied the vehicle that caused the accident. Mary Vinson/Hood County News