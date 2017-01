Granbury High School teams are advancing to national competition in the F1 in Schools competition after winning the top three places among fifteen teams at the Texas regional contest on January 21, 2017, at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin. F1 in Schools is a multi-disciplinary challenge in which teams of students aged 9 to 19 deploy CAD/CAM software to collaborate, design, analyze, manufacture, test, and then race miniature gas-powered balsa wood F1 cars. Granbury ISD