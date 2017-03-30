Video evidence played a key role in convicting a driver of intentionally striking a couple on a motorcycle.

A jury convicted William Sam Crum, 69, of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

On Oct. 17, 2015, Crum was driving a car seen on video swerving and striking a motorcycle on Tin Top Highway northwest of Granbury, causing the motorcycle to wreck. The man and woman on the motorcycle were injured. The video was captured by a trailing motorcyclist with a GoPro camera mounted on his helmet.

After Crum stopped his car and got out, the motorcyclist with the GoPro recorded his confrontation with Crum. Crum is heard saying “I don’t care” when told he had struck the motorcycle.

The video contains explicit language and can be viewed here.

The jury rejected Crum’s request for parole to care for his disabled wife. He will be eligible for parole after serving half his sentence.