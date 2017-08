MasterChef contestant and Lipan resident Mike Newton serve up chicken fried steak with salad, mashed potatoes and gravy at Saturday’s grand opening and benefit for the Lipan Community Food Pantry at Lipan’s First Baptist Church. Pictured with Tobi Woods of the Lipan Community Food Pantry, Newton beat out dozens of contenders to be among 20 home cooks featured on the hit TV show MasterChef, which airs on Fox (Channel 4). Mary Vinson/Hood County News