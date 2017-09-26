Children leave car seat check-up securely fastened

Pct. 4 Deputy Constable Monica Harris and other Child Passenger Safety Technicians from the Department of Public Safety checked the condition, fit and installation of 31 child safety seats in 18 vehicles during Friday’s child safety seat check-up event, Harris said. None of the seats checked were properly installed when they arrived, she said.

During the check-up, techs explain best practices for installing and fitting each seat to the child as they grow to parents, Harris said. A common error seen Friday was children under 2 years old facing forward, she said. Rear-facing seats address issues with breathing and fragile necks, not just size, she said.

Learning how to install car seats is complicated, Harris said, and needing help is no cause for embarrassment, she said.

Those who would like to have a child safety seat checked should make an appointment by calling the constable office at 817-579-3204 and asking for Harris. Troopers Dub Gillum and Michael Harris are also certified to perform checks and can be reached at 817-579-3337.