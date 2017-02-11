Two Granbury High School graduates are preparing for a 1,500-mile bike ride from Texas to New York City. Justin Wise, class of 2001, and Jered Wise, class of 2005, are brothers and firefighters for the Waco Fire Department.

The pair is hoping to raise donations to boost their local International Association of Fire Fighter’s Health, Safety and Medicine fund as well as make a donation to the New York Fire Department’s fund. The Waco fund supports local firefighters and their families who are having emergencies like when one firefighter’s daughter needed an organ transplant, he said.

“I’d like to be able to ride under the bridge and see the New York skyline,” Jered said. “To be able to step off the bike and give a check to the Union up there to show the guys that it has been 15 years since the 9-11 attacks but we are still thinking about them. To be able to give that check to both funds.”

Currently, they are working to gather donations or sponsors for spare wheels, spokes and other bike parts as well as food supplies. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the ride can reach Justin at j16wise@yahoo.com or call 817-408-7139. Donations for the firefighter funds can be made to their GoFundMe account at http://www.gofundme.com/2q6dvj8 or by searching Biking for the Brotherhood.

