Rocks with cheerful messages or whimsical creatures are being scattered across Hood County in an effort to brighten the world just a little.

Hadlee Jackson started the Hood County Rocks page this fall and said she still feels blessed by how many people have given their time and talents. The premise of Hood County Rocks, and the international Kindness Rocks Project, is simple. Anyone can decorate a rock with paint, marker or whatever they can find. The message or image should be encouraging and child-friendly. On the back should be a message encouraging the finder to share their find on a social media page and then either rehide the rock or make a new rock to share with others.

The Hood County Rocks Facebook page started in October, she said. Today it has more than 1,000 members including some local artists who lend their talents to the project.

On Tuesday, Facebook profile user Monica Plata Polichetti posted a photo of her dog and a rock she had found.

“We found this cute rock in Granbury Park. Good way to spread a nice and kind message. Rock relocated,” Polichetti wrote.

Facebook profile user Jeremy Raines posted a photo Tuesday of a rock that said “We do together like peanut butter and jelly” with small cartoon sandwich characters.

“My son found his first rock at the park! We hid it again,” Raines wrote.

The Hood County Rocks Facebook page includes a complete set of instructions including warnings not to trespass or steal rocks from private or business landscaping. The instructions also caution against leaving rocks in dangerous places like in the grass where they could get picked up and thrown by lawn mowers. Rocks should also not be used as advertising or for discouraging purposes. Group members will also questions about hiding or decorating rocks.