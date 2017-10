The Langdon Center Big Band and the Tarleton Jazz Ensemble treated the community to an afternoon of free entertainment with the Jazz on the Green concert on the Langdon Center lawn. Young jazz fans (from left) 4-year-old Benjamin Thomas, Henry Thomas, 8, Brynn Grant, 8, Reagan Grant, 12 and 10-year-old Pierce Thomas enjoyed Sunday’s annual event under a big shade tree. Mary Vinson/Hood County News