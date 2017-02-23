Hood County 4H students are making a strong showing at the San Antonio Stock Show.

Emily Brite, 11th grade, has stacked up the most wins at the show, placing first, second, fifth and eighth in the Breeding Sheep Show and third with her Southdown in the Market Show to make the sale. She also won a $1,000 scholarship for her second place finish in the Senior Sheep Skillathon.

Kyle Vahlenkamp, eighth grade, won the Intermediate Sheep Skillathon with a $250 scholarship and third grader Rylee Vahlenkamp was second in the Junior Sheep Skillathon, earning a $200 scholarship. Fifth grader Wyatt Oldham exhibited his Breeding Duroc in the Junior Breeding Swine Show. He did not place in that class, but earned the 10th spot in the open show. Tori Taylor, a senior, finished eight with her medium wool in the market show and made the sale. Sixth grader Camey Powers was the seventh High Individual in the Junior Horse Judging Contest.