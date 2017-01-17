Two people were transported to hospitals in unknown conditions Tuesday morning after their vehicles collided.

State troopers responded to the accident at the intersection of Acton Highway and James Road at 10:10 a.m. Tuesday, said Department of Public Safety public information officer Earl Gillum. Marissa Bevan, 30, was driving east on FM 4, he said and Marcus Taylor, 27, was driving north on James Road. Bevan’s vehicle struck Taylor’s in the intersection, he said.

Taylor was transported by air ambulance to Fort Worth Hospital, Gillum said. Bevan was driven to Lake Granbury Medical Center.