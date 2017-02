The Tolar Rattlers held a 24-12 lead in the second quarter, but couldn’t hang on against the Bowie Jackrabbits with a 63-51 loss in 3A bi-district action on Tuesday Feb. 21 at Azle High School. The Rattlers were led by seniors Bryce Farmer and Will Bonnell, each of whom had 15 points. The loss eliminated Tolar from the playoffs after the Rattlers had won two games in two previous games to claim the fourth and final playoff spot in District 3-7A. 2►