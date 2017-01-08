Nearly 400 veterans who are buried in Acton Cemetery were honored in a ceremony in recognition of National Wreaths Across America Day Saturday, Dec.17, at Acton Cemetery. After the moving ceremony volunteers and attendants fanned out to place wreaths on the graves of veterans. Members of the Elizabeth Crockett Chapter, DAR, and a team of volunteers including members of the Brazos Valley Chapter, Sons of the American Revolution, cadets from Granbury High School JROTC and Boy Scouts were among those who participated.