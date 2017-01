“John Mueller’s Winter Dance Party: A Tribute to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper” wowed audiences at the Granbury Opera House. The Winter Dance Party show recreates the talented trio’s last concert before they were killed in a plane crash on Feb. 3, 1959. This is the official live and authentic re-creation of that final tour and the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates.