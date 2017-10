Owners Jon and Rebecca Brumley recently opened the historic ranch to Friends of the Bridge Street History Center as a prelude to a Thursday, Oct. 26 event when Alamo historian and curator Bruce Winders speaks at the Granbury Opera House. The state of Texas awarded the widow Crockett a Texas Bounty – 1,280 acres in what would become Hood County. Elizabeth and her two sons arrived from Tennessee in 1853, 16 years after the Battle of the Alamo. Crockett’s Bounty borders both sides of Rucker Creek.