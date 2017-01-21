Yvonne (Swaim) Lancaster of Bonham, went home to be with her Lord Wednesday Jan. 18, 2017.

Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury.

Graveside service: 2 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery near Tolar.

She was born Nov. 22, 1939, in Granbury. She graduated from Tolar High school in 1958 and earned a masters degree from the University of North Texas in Special Education.

She is survived by two sons, John Lancaster and Timothy Lancaster, four granddaughters, Zoey, Haley, Carmen, and Darian Lancaster.

Arrangements made by Wiley Funeral Home.