William F. Humphreys, 90, passed away at his home in Tolar, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017.

No services are planned and he will be cremated.

He was born Nov. 20, 1026, in Jayton, Texas to Marion Irvin and Naomi F. (Stuart) Humphreys.

He was a welder and pipe fitter by trade.

He is survived by one sister, Dear Belle Crumley, and a nephew, John Love of California.

Arrangements made by Martin’s Funeral Home, Granbury.