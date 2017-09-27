William Dale John, 64, of Tolar, passed away Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 in Granbury. Services to be held at a later date.

Dale was born March 12, 1953 in Long Beach, CA. to William Houston and Marcella Faye Green John. He married Kim John Dec. 29, 2016 in Las Vegas. He retired from the U.S. Army in 1992 as a First Sergeant after 20 years of service. After retirement, Dale loved racing cars and when he wasn’t racing, he enjoyed fishing. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and enjoyed cooking and making his own recipes. He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Shelby.

Survivors: The love of his life, his wife Kim who he adored so much; best friend, his dog Chloe; children, Elisa and husband George, Patricia and husband Terry, Roy Dale and wife Kyla and Ernest and Connie; brother, Richard; sisters, Connie and Patricia; grandchildren, Mikayla and Roy Dale Jr.: several nieces and nephews; many fellow soldiers who he served with in the Army; close friends and neighbors, Robert and Deborah.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.