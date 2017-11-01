William “Bill” Donald Hayden, 88, passed away on Friday, October 13, 2017 in Granbury.

Memorial Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 4th, at First Presbyterian Church in Granbury. Interment: 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 6th, at DFW National Cemetery, Dallas.

Memorials: Family requests donations to First Presbyterian Church of Granbury or the Pecan Plantation Ambulance and Fire Department.

Bill was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, March 19, 1929 to William and Vivian Hayden. He married Mary E. Svach, June 20, 1953 in Omaha, Nebraska. He graduated with honors (Tau Beta Pi) from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Aeronautical Engineering. And received a Master of Arts in Aero Engineering from Southern Methodist University. During his career he served on national boards of engineering and presented papers at many of the seminars. He retired from LTV in Grand Prairie in 1986. Longtime resident of Arlington, Texas and retired to Granbury, Texas 30 years ago.

Survivors: He is survived by his wife, Mary; son, Mike and wife, Juli of Euless; son, Thomas and wife, Mary of Arlington; grandsons, Michael Hayden and wife, Kirstin of Dallas; and Scott Hayden of Columbia, Missouri; granddaughters, Tamara and husband, Eric Chairez of Gainesville, Florida; Stacie Hayden of Golden, Colorado; Emma and husband, Dr. Bruno Boutte of College Station, and Rachel Hayden of Arlington; step-grandsons, Wesley Spoonemore and wife, Kayla of Fort Worth and Preston Spoonmore of Euless.