Wanda Joyce Roberts, born Nov. 10, 1932, age 84, of Granbury died Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017.

Memorial service: 1 p.m. Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.

Wanda was born in Whitesboro and graduated from Irving High School. She resided in Grand Prairie most of her life and retired from Dallas County in Dallas after 30 years of employment, the last 25 years in the County Tax Assessor Office as a manager. As a trendsetter she was among one of the first women given the job as a field appraiser. She was head clerk of substations and took great pride in being lead supervisor of a new office in Irving.

Wanda loved gardening and raising vegetables. Her employees and customers would even enjoy buying her produce when she would take them to work to sell for extra money. She was a born entrepreneur and an Independent Sales Consultant for Mary Kay for several years as a part-time endeavor. Wanda enjoyed and looked forward to family get togethers and if there weren’t any planned, she would plan them.

Wanda was preceded in death by her mother and father, Everett and Ethel McLaughlin; son, Charles “Chuck” Roberts; brother, Everett Lavergne and great- granddaughter, Peyton Hope.

Survivors include daughter, Rachella Woods (husband, Jim); brother, Tom McLaughlin (wife Darlene), and sister Juanita Murphy; grandchildren, Dana Cleveland (husband Paul), Danny Grider (wife, Stacy), Jason Woods (wife, Mary), Katie Trujillo (husband, Gus), Chance Roberts, great-grandchildren, Audrey, Allyson, Avery, Wyatt, Owen, Makayla, Aiden, Samantha and Nathan as well as many nieces and nephews whom she felt were her own.

She will be missed by her family and anyone who ever knew her.

Special thanks from the family for all of the help and affection from Frankie McDaniel, who was not only Wanda’s caretaker but also a dear friend. The family would also like to express their sincerest gratitude to the the special people from The Villa and other angels that are too many to mention that assisted during the last 5 years.

Arrangements made by

Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.