Wanda Davis Hensarling, of Granbury was born to Clarence and Evelyn Davis on October 14, 1931, in Mt Carmel, Texas. She passed Jan. 31, 2017.

Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017, at Chapel Creek Fellowship in Fort Worth, followed by her burial at 3 p.m. at Bluebonnet Hills Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimers Association or Chapel Creek Fellowship.

On April 29, 1950, she married Elmer Levert Hensarling of Woodville. Together, the two made a home and raised four children in Haltom City. In 1987 they retired to Lake Granbury, their heaven before heaven. She served the Lord at Fairview Baptist Church for 25 years until transitioning to Martin Crest Assisted Living, where she blessed the staff with her playful nature and beautiful smile.

Wanda was predeceased by her husband, Elmer Levert Hensarling; her parents, Clarence and Evelyn Davis; in-laws, Thomas and Emma Hensarling; granddaughter, Lyndsi; brothers, Darrell and Buster and sister, Betty Ruth Grimes.

Survivors include her children, Harvey (Donna), Tracy (Cindy), Les (Kristy), and Lewana (Jason); grandchildren, Brandon, Kasey, Kathryn, Andy, Erik, Emily, Seth, Shay, Kooper, Josh, Tabetha and Justin; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles, Tommy, Billy, Marilyn, and Lynda.

