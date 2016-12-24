Virginia Lee (Ginny) Scott, 79, of Granbury and formerly of California passed away Friday, Dec.16, 2016.

Services are pending.

She was an LVN, foster mother, talented craftsperson and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Scott and son, Paul.

She is survived by son, Les Scott of Georgia, daughter and son-in-law, Marjie and Jerry Roche of South Carolina, son and daughter-in-law, Loren and Jo Anna Scott of Granbury, and son and daughter-in-law, Leonard and Sabrina Scott of Granbury. She is also survived by brother, Ed Greenwald of California, 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She loved her family and will be missed by all! We love you.