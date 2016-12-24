Virginia Lee ‘Ginny’ Scott

Virginia Lee (Ginny) Scott, 79, of Granbury and formerly of California passed away Friday, Dec.16, 2016.

Services are pending.

She was an LVN, foster mother, talented craftsperson and a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Ginny was preceded in death by her husband, J.D. Scott and son, Paul.

She is survived by son, Les Scott of Georgia, daughter and son-in-law, Marjie and Jerry Roche of South Carolina, son and daughter-in-law, Loren and Jo Anna Scott of Granbury, and son and daughter-in-law, Leonard and Sabrina Scott of Granbury. She is also survived by brother, Ed Greenwald of California, 14 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She loved her family and will be missed by all! We love you.

