Vircy Macatee, 94, went to be with her Lord Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 in Granbury. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2017 at First Baptist Church, Granbury. Interment: Holly Hills Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Vircenoy Baker Macatee Memorial Fund at First Baptist Church, Granbury.

Vircy was born Sept. 17, 1923 in the Acton Community in Hood County and lived the younger years of her life in Mitchell Bend. She was the daughter of Oran Christopher Baker and Fern May Barker Baker. She married Johnnie Marvin Macatee on June 3, 1951 in Houston. She had been a Christian since 1939 and was baptized the third Sunday in Oct. in Jones Hole of the Brazos River.

She retired after 33 years of employment with Exxon Corp. and returned to Granbury in 1981.

After Vircy returned to Granbury she was active in the historical preservation of Hood County serving in Hood County Historical Society and Hood County Historical Commission. She also served on the board of the Hood County Committee on Aging for 22 years. Vircy was a faithful supporter of the Bridge Street History Center.

She edited and published a history written by her great grandfather, Wilson Hopkins Barker in 1911 about the living conditions for the first settlers in the area. She also wrote and published a history of the family of each of her parents: An Expanded Genealogy of the Baker Family and Related Lines and An Expanded Genealogy of the Barker Family and Related Lines.

Vircy was active in the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, San Jacinto Descendants, United Daughters of the Confederacy, Daughters of the American Revolution and the Colonial Dames XVII Century.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for 60 plus years, having been initiated Sept. 9, 1950. Vircy filled every station in the Granbury Chapter #530 and also served as Deputy Grand Matron, Grand Chapter of Texas. She also was a member of Women’s Wednesday Club.

Vircy was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Dec. 18, 1998; father, Oran Baker July 20, 1975; mother, Fern May Barker March 4, 1992; and sister, Mary Geneva Gray Aug. 19, 1985.

Survivors: Brother, Oran Clinton (Boots) Baker and wife, Dorothy; and several nieces and nephews.

Martin’s Funeral Home in Granbury is in charge of arrangements.