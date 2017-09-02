Tim Norman Brewer of Granbury, 70, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 25, 2017.

Memorial service: 11:00 AM, Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church.

Visitation: 6 –8 PM, Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at Wiley Funeral Home Chapel with rosary at 7:00 PM.

Tim was born on May 8, 1947 in Akron, Ohio to Robert and Patricia Brewer. He earned a B.A. from the University of Akron. He married the love of his life, Lois, on September 12, 1970 at Kent State University in Ohio. They started out married life for a brief time in Chicago before making Texas their final home.

Tim was known for his optimistic and driven personality. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to start several businesses, including T. Brewer and Company, a plastics brokerage firm, for over 25 years.

Tim was an avid sportsman, who excelled at baseball, golf, and tennis. Marathon running and competitive kickboxing were also sports that he mastered. Tim felt honored to be a member of Brook Hollow Golf Club for many memorable years. He even enjoyed occasional cow punching at the ranch.

More important than being a businessman and athlete, he was a devoted husband and loving father. Tim was known as “PeePaw” to his three grandchildren, who are missing his jokes and “claw” tickle attacks.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother: Patricia DeMyer, beloved uncles: Bill and Tom, and his “Gram” and his grandpa George.

Tim leaves to cherish is memory his wife of 47 years Lois, son: Matthew, daughter: Jill Boldt (husband Scott), grandchildren: Liam, Brooke and Charlotte, father: Robert G. Brewer and loving wife: May, sisters-in-law: Judi Paige, Karen Wood (husband Tony), and Jayne Mangan (husband John), brothers-in-law: David Frak and Denis Frak, nieces: Lauren Biskie (husband Brian) and Mia Humphreys (husband David) and many more extended family and friends who will miss him dearly.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.