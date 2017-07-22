Thomas Wesley (T.W.) Tankersley, 87, of Granbury, passed away on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. Service: 10:00 AM, Monday, July 24, 2017, Granbury Baptist Church, Interment: Long Creek Cemetery, Granbury, Visitation: 3:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Sunday, July 23, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury.

T.W. was born on November 21, 1929 in Hood County, Texas to Walden and Katherine Tankersley. He married Lyssie June Lloyd on May 7, 1955 in Blanket, Texas.

He was a master machinist and the owner of Tankersley’s Automotive Diesel & Auto Repair. He was a very honest person, whose hand shake was his bond. He would rather help others than be helped. He always wanted to pay his own way. He was a hero to a lot of people, and a very good role model for the whole town.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Robbie Jo Burliegh, brothers: Ronald Tankersley and Rayburn Tankersley and sister: Waudean Harper.

T.W. is survived by his wife of 62 years: June Tankersley, daughters: Judy Sisk and husband James, daughter: Annette Costanzo and husband Mitch, son-in-law: Randy Burliegh and wife Loretta, grandsons: Thomas Tankersley II and wife Tanya, Aaron Burliegh, Joey Fick, Craig Fick, Christopher Costanzo and wife Brittany, Carey Glenn Tankersley and wife Kristin, granddaughters: Lou Ann Sisk Brown and husband Justin, Casie Burke and husband Phillip, great grandchildren: Rylee Brown, Gunner Brown, Hunter Tankersley and Molly Mae, and brother: Faron Tankersley and wife Ronda.

