Thomas Sponsky, 74, of Granbury, passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2017. Memorial services were held on August 12, 2017 at Elm Grove Assembly of God in Tolar, Texas. As a US Air Force veteran, Thomas will be interred at Fort Sam Houston at a later date.

Thomas was born on April 28, 1943 in Girard, Illinois to Joseph and Helen Sponsky. He loved spending time with his family including his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He liked to hunt and fish and was a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. He was the founder of The NRA Whittington Center in Raton, New Mexico. Tom was an experienced mechanic and could fix anything. He was a member of Elm Grove Assembly of God in Tolar. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, son (David Edward Sponsky), brother (Robert Joseph Sponsky) and sister (Dorothy Irene Sponsky Tongate).

Thomas is survived by his wife (Carolyn Sponsky) son (Calvin Dovers and wife Lesley) daughters (Jeree Dovers, Veronica Lemon and Jessica Kelce and husband Thomas) and grandsons (Joseph Hayden Coburn, Colton Dovers, Andrew Kelce and John Thomas Lemon) and granddaughters (Jessica Nipp, Amanda Henley, Natalie Dovers, and Amanda Kelce) and seven great grandchildren.

