Thomas Robert Kavadas Jr., of Granbury, was born in Freeport Illinois on 11-11-1931 and died June 26, 2017.

Service: 11:00 AM, Friday, June 30, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Interment: Acton Cemetery, Visitation: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, June 29, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home, Granbury.

Thomas was preceded in death by his mother, Iva Kavadas, his father, Thomas Kavadas Sr., three brothers, Gus, Bud and David. He is survived by his wife AnnaMae, his sister Helen Christensen in Montrose, Colorado, two sons, Tommy III and Steven, four grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and numerous extended family.

Wiley Funeral Home made arrangements.