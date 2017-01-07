Thomas deGraffenried, 71, passed away at his residence Jan. 2, 2017, in Granbury.

A celebration of his life will take place in the near future. The date and time are pending. He was cremated.

Thomas was born in Waco, Feb. 24, 1945, to Gaines and Ola deGraffenried. He married Marsha on March 1, 1980, in Houston.

He was a member of the Harvest Church in Granbury and a member of the American Cut Glass Association.

He was very active in going to nursing homes and assisted living facilities, particularly the Quail Park Assisted Living facility in Granbury, to visit with residents and give sermons.

Tommy was a loving son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather. He was a best friend to many. Tommy was a one of a kind character with a heart of gold. He had a knack for lighting up a room, making people laugh, and making people feel welcome. Tommy loved Jesus with every ounce of his being, and he is now rejoicing in Heaven with his Lord and Savior.

Survivors include his wife, Marsha deGraffenried of Granbury; daughters, Michelle DeYoung and husband, Randy of Granbury, and Dixie Stalnaker and husband, Court of Allen; brother, Fleming deGraffenried of Houston; grandchildren, Devon DeYoung, Taylor DeYoung, and Lillian Stalnaker.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gaines and Ola deGraffenried.

Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 76 Stephenville, Texas 76401.

