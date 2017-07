Thomas Carl Boulton Jr. of Granbury, 76, died July 1, 2017 at Granbury Villa Rehab Center.

He leaves his wife Christine Boulton, sons Mark and Sam, and daughters Mary and Paula.

Born in Tennessee, Tom was an excellent carpenter, custom cabinet maker and friend.

He served in the Army, his country and in his life. He is loved and will be missed.

Memorial service: Noon on Friday, July 7, at the VFW Post 7835.