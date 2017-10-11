Sylvia G. Powers

, passed away on Oct. 8, 2017, in Arlington, Texas.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Winchester, Texas at her family cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Research Foundation.

Sylvia was born on Oct. 26, 1933, in Port Arthur, Texas, the only child of Marvin Brown and Alvina Brown Wilkinson. She was an artist throughout her life and belonged to the Granbury Artist Society. She owned her own florist shop, Mom’s Florist, in Arlington, Texas. She sewed costumes for the Granbury High School Theatrical Dept and Granbury Opera. She was a beautiful, caring woman who was always on the go. She will forever be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Dorothy Roansch.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Warren Powers; children, Darrell Rhodes and wife, Kim, Doug Rhodes and wife, Cherie, Deborah Beeching and husband, Brad and Donald Rhodes; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.