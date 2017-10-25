Stuart Switzer Davis

Stuart was born January 16, 1924 in Dallas, TX. He attended North Texas State Teachers College in Denton for one year before joining the U.S. Navy in June 1942, six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, HI. He served during active duty on a Pacific Fleet aircraft carrier that was situated in Japanese waters when Japan surrendered in 1945.

After his Navy discharge, Stuart moved to Baton Rouge, LA to attend Louisiana State University and the McDade Fishing Academy. He graduated in 1949, married the love of his life, Ann Polito and moved back to Dallas where he was employed by the City of Dallas, Water Utilities Division for the next 37 years. After retiring in 1987, Stuart took up golf and happily played well into his 80s. He also loved dancing, fishing and caring for his beautiful yard in the Kessler Park area of North Oak Cliff.

Stuart died of natural causes at age 93 on Oct 21, 2017 in Granbury, TX where he had been in assisted living for two years. Ann predeceased him in July, 2012, after 62+ years of marriage.

He is survived by children James R. Davis & wife Gloria, of Montgomery, TX, John S. Davis & wife Olga, Elisabeth A. Rothenberg & husband Harvey of Granbury, TX and Stephen S. Davis of Sturbridge, MA; 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, plus other family and friends.

Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday Oct 25 at Wiley Funeral Home, 400 Hwy 377 East, Granbury 76048 and interment following at 2:00 PM at Calvary Hill Cemetery, 3235 Lombardy Lane, Dallas 75220.