Stephen “Steve” Craig Huston, 64, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, in Tolar.

Service: 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, Tolar Baptist Church. Interment: Tolar Cemetery in Tolar.

Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017, Tolar Baptist Church.

Steve was born May 7, 1952, in College Station to Thurman and Charleen Huston. He acquired his master plumber license by age 18 and in 1986 he and his wife were able to purchase Moore’s Plumbing Service.

Steve was a simple, hard working man with a good heart and was truly honest to a fault; these qualities along with the love he had for his customers drove him to run his business for over 30 years, never reaching retirement.

Married at the young age of 17, Steve was a devoted husband for 47 years. For 46 of those years he and his bride lived in the community that he was equally devoted to, Granbury and Tolar. Being a family man, he took great pride in his son, and the grandchildren he gave him because above all his hard work was for the legacy he would leave them. Aside from plumbing, community and family, the things that made Steve happy were reading, western movies, country music and a true love for animals.

Steve is survived by his wife, “Bobbie” June Huston; son, Brian Huston (wife, Lauren); grandchildren, Trenton, Porter, and Haylee; mother, Charleen Huston; brother, Sam Huston (wife, Tracy); niece, Marissa Powers, nephew, Jeffrey Huston; aunt, Judy (husband, Joe) Middlebrook; and many cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thurman Huston and grandparents, Johnnie and Monema Huston and Kathleen Gongaware.

Arrangements by Wiley Funeral Home.