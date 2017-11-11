Sky Thomas Yates, 23, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2017. Service: 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 9, 2017, Wiley Funeral Home Chapel, Granbury, Interment: Holly Hills Memorial Park, Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Sky was born on November 16, 1993 in Jacksonville, Arkansas. He was a magnetic people person who drew others to him. He was a beautiful person who loved God. He loved spending time outdoors, especially when he was hunting and fishing. He loved riding his Harley, motorcycles in general, and Texas country music.

Sky was preceded in death by grandfather: C. L. Hoard, and grandmother: Dolores Yates.

Sky is survived by his loving mother: Amanda “Mandy” Palmer, brother: Spencer Yates, grandparents: Alvin and Brenda Palmer, grandmother: Linda Hoard, aunt: Shekanah Palmer and girlfriend: Sierra Lambeck.

He will be greatly missed and loved forever by his family and friends.