Shirley Johnson, 78, of Granbury went to her heavenly home November 22, 2017. She was a loving wife of 57 years, mother, sister, aunt, Granny, Ummy, and MiMi.

She was preceded in death by her parents Reverend Hubert and Lillian Taylor and her brother Earnie Taylor. She is survived by her husband Don Johnson; her children Terry, Richard and Martha Donise Johnson, Tasha and Chris Knoupf, and John and Crystal Taylor; her grandchildren Nolan and Logan Johnson, Nalani Taylor and CJ and Isabella Knoupf; three brothers Daniel and John Taylor, and Mike Holland; one sister Helen Wynn; multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws.

Shirley was born in Cuba, New York and moved frequently during childhood due to her father’s military career and ministry. Once she met her husband, she continued moving with him during his military career before settling in Hood County.

Shirley has always been a caregiver and with her husband Don contributed to the community through Little League and Scouting. Shirley took in strays everywhere she went. She always had love and mothering to share. She will be missed by all who knew her.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Lung Society for Pulmonary Fibrosis Research.